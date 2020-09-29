Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCAGW PAC Endorses Iowa Senator Joni Ernst for Re-election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidate’s lifetime score in CCAGW’s 2019 Congressional Ratings.

Sen. Ernst has a lifetime rating of 87 percent, making her a “Taxpayer Hero.”

“During her tenure in the Senate, Sen. Ernst has been a strong and reliable vote to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of her impressive voting record, she worked with her colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. Sen. Ernst has also been a leader in the effort to permanently ban earmarks. I urge Iowans to re-elect her to the Senate.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:37pMEDXTRACTOR CORP : . Reports Net Profit for the Quarter Ended August 31, 2020
AQ
02:37pQ E P : Reports Fiscal 2021 Six Month and Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
02:37pQ.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Six Month and Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
02:36pLEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pCHURCH & DWIGHT : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
02:35pNIKOLA : Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed
AQ
02:35pEASTERN PROPERTY : Semi-annual report 2020 eph european property holdings
PU
02:34pNIKOLA : Closing date of GM-Nikola partnership may be delayed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES S A : Fully Underwritten Capital In..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading
5ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group