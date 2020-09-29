CCAGW PAC Endorses Iowa Senator Joni Ernst for Re-election

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement of Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidate’s lifetime score in CCAGW’s 2019 Congressional Ratings.

Sen. Ernst has a lifetime rating of 87 percent, making her a “Taxpayer Hero.”

“During her tenure in the Senate, Sen. Ernst has been a strong and reliable vote to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of her impressive voting record, she worked with her colleagues to enact historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. Sen. Ernst has also been a leader in the effort to permanently ban earmarks. I urge Iowans to re-elect her to the Senate.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929006013/en/