CCAGW PAC Endorses Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Don Bacon for Re-election

10/07/2020

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) for re-election.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidates’ lifetime score in CCAGW’s 2019 Congressional Ratings.

Both candidates have been named a lifetime “Taxpayer Hero.” Sen. Sasse has a lifetime rating of 95 percent, and earned a “Taxpayer Super Hero” award in 2015 with a perfect 100 percent. Rep. Bacon has a lifetime rating of 84 percent.

“During their tenures in Congress, Sen. Sasse and Rep. Bacon have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington,” said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. “On top of their impressive voting records, they worked with their colleagues to enact and retain historic tax cuts, support deregulation, and help ignite America’s economic boom. I urge Nebraskans to re-elect Sen. Sasse to the Senate and Rep. Bacon to the House of Representatives.”

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC’s mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.


© Business Wire 2020
