CCC Welcomes Justin Crotty to Board of Directors

Justin Crotty as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Crotty is Chief Operating Officer and a Board member at Boston-based Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, serving nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands and a growing number of law firms worldwide. Crotty handles the execution of Anaqua’s growth strategy and day-to-day operations. He joined Anaqua in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, assuming overall leadership for the Global Finance and Accounting team. In 2018, Crotty was appointed COO which expanded his functional responsibilities to include overseeing Cloud Hosting, Legal, Sales Operations, and Human Resources to support the increasing scale of Anaqua’s global business.

Prior to Anaqua, Crotty was Partner at Oliver Wyman, advising private equity and corporate clients on growth and M&A initiatives involving software, information and services businesses. He joined Oliver Wyman through its acquisition of the Boston office of OC&C Strategy Consultants, where he advised global clients, including CCC, on growth strategies. Before strategy consulting, Crotty worked in private equity, investment banking and corporate development in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He attended Brown University and has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“It’s an honor to join CCC’s Board of Directors and to be part of a values-led organization focused on the advancement and protection of knowledge globally,” said Crotty. “I look forward to working with a team of exceptional leaders with whom I share common ideals in the evolving intellectual property space.”

“We are so pleased to welcome Justin Crotty to our Board of Directors,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “Justin’s extensive industry and operational experience is a great fit as we advance our mission of helping organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services.”

CCC recently named Catherine Zaller Rowland as General Counsel and announced Alastair Adam, Kelly Lake, and Nothando Migogo as members of its Board of Directors.

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services. Anaqua’s AQX platform combines best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide, use Anaqua’s solutions. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

