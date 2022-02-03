CCC to Host Virtual Town Hall on the Changes and Choices Ahead for Researchers and Librarians

CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, will present a Town Hall discussion on 9 February at 11:00 a.m. EDT/16:00 GMT that will address the question, “What’s Ahead for Librarians and Researchers?”

Town Hall panelists will share the latest research on the powerful forces bringing disruption to an age-old partnership – and why change may mean opportunity to widen access, accelerate discovery, and close the information gap. Guests include:

Lorcan Dempsey , Vice President for Research and Membership and Chief Strategist, OCLC, will reflect on the evolution of library collections and services in the networked era.

, Vice President for Research and Membership and Chief Strategist, OCLC, will reflect on the evolution of library collections and services in the networked era. Matthew Hayes , Managing Director, Lean Library, will present the findings of Librarian Futures , an unprecedented survey of 4,000 librarians and patrons.

, Managing Director, Lean Library, will present the findings of , an unprecedented survey of 4,000 librarians and patrons. Willa Liburd Tavernier , Research Impact & Open Scholarship Librarian, Indiana University-Bloomington, will explore how libraries can welcome discussions on equitable scholarly communication, governance, and sustainability.

, Research Impact & Open Scholarship Librarian, Indiana University-Bloomington, will explore how libraries can welcome discussions on equitable scholarly communication, governance, and sustainability. Kate Worlock, Vice President and Lead Analyst, Outsell, Inc., will detail academic library usage trends in the pandemic era.

Audience questions are welcome and may be submitted in advance to events@copyright.com.

“Library transformation has arrived amidst technological innovation, economic disruption, and social upheaval,” said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. “We at CCC look forward to engaging with the librarian and researcher communities as we explore what makes today’s libraries so much more than physical places or even digital collections in the Town Hall forum.”

CCC recently hosted virtual Town Hall discussions on “Understanding the New UKRI Open Access Policy” and “The Future of Collective Licensing – Copyright in the Digital Marketplace.”

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright and information management, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by helping people integrate and navigate data sources and content assets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005016/en/