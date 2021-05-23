CCCS Competition and Consumer Commission : Grants Conditional Approval for Acquisition of certain subsidiaries and assets of Refinitiv Holdings Limited by London Stock Exchange Group plc

24 May 2021

(View Media Release in PDF)

1. The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore ('CCCS') has granted conditional approval of London Stock Exchange Group plc ('LSEG')'s acquisition (the 'Transaction') of certain subsidiaries and assets of Refinitiv Holdings Limited ('Refinitiv') (collectively, the 'Parties'), after accepting commitments from LSEG. The Transaction was notified to CCCS on 27 March 2020[1]and completed on 29 January 2021.

Background

2. Following its review of the Transaction[2], CCCS has identified competition concerns arising from the Transaction based on information received from the Parties and third parties. Specifically, third parties have raised concerns about their continued access to Refinitiv's WM/Reuters foreign exchange benchmarks ('WM/R FX benchmarks'), which are critical inputs with no reasonable substitutes to competing providers of index licensing and derivatives clearing services. Accordingly, CCCS is concerned that the Transaction will reduce the incentive for the merged entity to continue to supply WM/R FX benchmarks on a non-discriminatory manner, as the Transaction will result in Refinitiv being merged or affiliated to a major clearing provider (i.e. LCH Group[3]) as well as a major index licensing provider (i.e. FTSE Russell[4]) with global presence.

Commitments by LSEG

3. To address these competition concerns, LSEG proposed a set of commitments ('Proposed Commitments').

4. From 27 January 2021 to 9 February 2021, CCCS invited public feedback on whether the Proposed Commitments would sufficiently address the competition concerns arising from the Transaction.[5]Through the feedback received, industry players and customers generally agreed that the Proposed Commitments will achieve their objectives, and made suggestions to refine the Proposed Commitments to better address the identified competition concerns.

5. In response to the suggestions raised during the public consultation, LSEG submitted revised commitments ('Final Commitments'), as attached in Annex 1 and summarised below:

i. LSEG shall make WM/R FX benchmarks available to all existing and future (a) customers for the purpose of providing index licensing services[6]; and (b) clearing houses[7]for providing clearing services in Singapore[8](collectively, 'WM/R Customers').

ii. LSEG shall (a) ensure the pricing and other commercial terms applied to WM/R FX benchmarks shall not be changed in such a way as to constitute a de facto failure to make WM/R FX benchmarks available to WM/R Customers; (b) not reclassify or redefine WM/R FX benchmarks in a manner that would undermine the efficacy of the commitments; and (c) deal with WM/R Customers in relation to any future contracts regarding access to WM/R FX benchmarks for index licensing or clearing purposes in good faith.

iii. The commitment period is ten yearsfrom the date of CCCS's final decision on the Transaction.

iv. A Monitoring Trustee will be appointed to monitor compliance with the commitments, including toassess all complaints regarding a potential breach of the commitments. A fast-track dispute resolution mechanism is also available for complainants to seek recourse, failing which the complainant may request arbitration.

Conclusion

6. After evaluating the feedback provided by third parties, and the revisions made by LSEG, CCCS considers the Final Commitments sufficient to address the competition concerns arising from the Transaction. CCCS has therefore approved the Transaction on 24 May 2021, conditional upon the implementation of and compliance with the Final Commitments by LSEG. The Final Commitments are effective from 24 May 2021.

7. More information on the Transaction and CCCS's Grounds of Decision will be made available in due course on the CCCS website under the section 'Public Register'.

8. For more information on the merger review process in Singapore, please refer to Annex 2.

- End -

[1]CCCS accepted the notification as complete on 6 April 2020.

[2]For more information on the Phase 1 and Phase 2 reviews, please refer to CCCS's media release dated 2 July 2020and CCCS's media release dated 16 September 2020respectively.

[3]LSEG has a majority ownership interest in LCH Group, a holding company of two separate multi-asset class global clearing house operators with an open access model (i.e. LCH Ltd and LCH SA).

[4]FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of LSEG which supplies over approximately 250,000 indices, which are grouped into more than 200 index families, based on different exposures such as geographies, sectors, and asset classes, and other classifications such as size and style.

[5]For more information on the public consultation, please refer to CCCS's media release dated 27 January 2021.

[6] These are index licensing services provided from Singapore for users globally; or to users resident in or operating a business in Singapore.

[7] The clearing houses have to be approved or recognised by Monetary Authority of Singapore under Section 51(1)(a) or Section 51(1)(b) of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore.

[8]These are clearing services carried out in Singapore, or to serve customers in Singapore.

[9]The form can be accessed at www.cccs.gov.sg/approach-cccs/notifying-a-merger/filing-a-merger-notification-with-cccs.