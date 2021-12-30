Log in
CCI approves acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in Jindal Power Limited by Worldone Private Limited

12/30/2021 | 07:37am EST
30.12.2021

PRESS RELEASE No. 59/2021-22

CCI approves acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in Jindal Power Limited by

Worldone Private Limited

Worldone Private Limited (Worldone) is an investment holding company which has investments in various listed and unlisted companies.

Jindal Power Limited (JPL) is primarily engaged in the business of generating thermal power by using coal as a fuel source.

The Proposed Combination relates to acquisition of 96.42% equity shareholding in JPL by Worldone. The relevant markets associated with the transaction are (i) Market for coal-based thermal power generation in India (ii) Market for power transmission in India.

Detailed order of the Commission will follow.

*****

Disclaimer

Competition Commission of India published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS