CCICD “Peace, Friendship, Love” Concert was Broadcast on TV5 Monde in France

02/01/2022 | 10:33am EST
On February 1, Paris time, a concert entitled “Peace, Friendship, Love”, jointly held by China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD), French and Chinese cultural institutions, was broadcast on TV5 Monde in France towards global audience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005858/en/

The concert was performed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France (Photo: Business Wire)

The concert featured nearly 100 artists from China, France and eight other countries, including renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman, Italian tenor Luca Sannai, Chinese singer Li Yugang, dancer Qiu Siting, as well as the Orchestre de Paris and the China and France national breaking teams.

The theme of the concert, “Peace, Friendship, Love”, conveys the wish of Pierre de Coubertin, the “Father of the Olympic Games”, who happens to be French, to promote peace throughout the world through the Olympic Games. The concert is dedicated to interpreting the spirit of the Olympic Games and the meaning of the Olympic Movement through artistic programs.

Along with classics such as Four Seasons, Toreador Song, Ode to Joy, O Sole Mio and Les Choristes, Chinese cultural elements, such as China’s Kun Opera performance, cheongsam dance, lion dance and kung fu performance, were also displayed in the concert.

The concert was recorded at locations in Beijing, China and Paris, France. Beijing and Paris are the host cities of the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2024 Summer Olympics respectively. Beijing will host the Winter Olympics for the first time and become the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, making it the inaugural dual Olympic city.

The concert received many congratulatory letters from international figures, including Anita DeFrantz, former Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos, President of the European Olympic Committee, Kate Caithness, President of the World Curling Federation, Franco Ascani, President of the Italian International Federation of Sport, Movies and Television, Marco Riva, President of the Lombardy Region of the Italian National Olympic Committee, and the French Ambassador to China, Laurent Bili, to name but a few, who sent warm tributes to the Olympic spirit and the beauty of art.


© Business Wire 2022
