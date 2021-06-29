Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCIV Looming Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors With Losses Exceeding $500K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 6, 2021

06/29/2021 | 10:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCIV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Churchill securities between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cciv.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cciv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Churchill you have until July 6, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAMEREN ILLINOIS CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aAMEREN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aCIERTO TEQUILA  : Wins Again With All Eight Cierto Expressions Selected as Top Tequilas at the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
BU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Presentation Q3 2021
PU
10:08aHAMMOQ  : Raises $3M Seed Financing
PR
10:08aAUTOMATED FINANCIAL SYSTEMS, INC.  : Announces Key Appointments to its Senior Management Team
BU
10:07aESKER  : Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications
BU
10:06aCanadian dollar hits 1-week low as virus outbreaks hit sentiment
RE
10:06aDASSAULT AVIATION  : Event. 54th International Paris Air Show in 2023
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo

HOT NEWS