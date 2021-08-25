Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CCOM Group, Inc. : Announces Resignation of Director

08/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announced that Oscar Folger has resigned from the Board. Oscar Folger has served on the board since April 2019. The Company thanked Mr. Folger for his distinguished service.

About CCOM Group, Inc.

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) distributes heating, ventilating and air conditioning equipment (HVAC), parts and accessories, whole-house generators, climate control systems, and plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies, primarily in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and portions of eastern Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Vermont through its subsidiaries: Universal Supply Group, Inc., www.usginc.com, The RAL Supply Group, Inc., www.ralsupply.com, and S&A Supply, Inc., www.sasupplyinc.com. CCOM is headquartered in New Jersey, and, with its affiliates, operates out of 15 locations in its geographic trading area. For more information on CCOM’s operations, products and/or services, please visit www.ccom-group.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:04pMETRONET : Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Ames Storefront
BU
03:01pDIVIDEND GROWTH SPLIT : Interim Report – 2021
PU
03:01pBY THE NUMBERS : Delta's COVID-era investment
PU
03:01pBEYOND TYPE 1 : Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon
PR
03:01pHGTV : Announces Winner Of HGTV : Smart Home 2021 Home In Naples, Florida
PR
03:01pMICROSOFT : How to protect employees from online harassment
PU
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:01pGOOD WORK : Works Acquisition Corp. and Cipher Mining Announce Shareholder Approval of the Business Combination (Form 8-K)
PU
03:01pJoni Mitchell to be Honored as 2022 MusiCares® Person of the Year
BU
03:01pJEDEC publishes XFM Embedded and Removable Memory Device Standard to Expand Storage Solutions in Embedded and Automotive Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..
5CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..

HOT NEWS