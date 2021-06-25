(CCXI) Deadline Alert: Investors With Losses Over $100,000 Interested in Being a Lead Plaintiff in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against ChemoCentryx Inc. – Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of ChemoCentryx Inc. ("ChemoCentryx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CCXI). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased ChemoCentryx between November 26, 2019, and May 6, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2021 .



The Complaint alleges that the Company failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the ChemoCentryx class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you are a ChemoCentryx shareholder and have losses greater than $100,000 and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

