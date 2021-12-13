CDB Aviation Signs International Aircraft Lease Agreements for Five A320neo Aircraft with Avianca

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the signing of international aircraft lease agreements with Colombia’s flag carrier Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A. Avianca (“Avianca”) for a fleet of five Airbus A320neo aircraft.

With deliveries from the lessor’s order book planned for 2022 and 2023, the aircraft are leased on a long-term basis and configured with three different seat types: Premium, Plus, and Economy.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the longest running airline in the Americas through a transaction that will help drive the carrier’s new strategy, with environmentally sustainable, new technology aircraft,” commented Luís da Silva, CDB Aviation Head of Commercial, Americas. “These new technology aircraft, featuring lower fuel consumption and superior operating characteristics, will advance Avianca’s commitment to the environment and position the airline for a very bright future amidst the ensuing recovery.”

Francisco Raddatz, Avianca's Vice President, Fleet, said: “We value CDB Aviation´s support and confidence in our new business model and we are happy to continue incorporating new technology aircraft that will support our network growth reducing the environmental footprint.”

CDB Aviation’s commercial team continues to expand outreach to carriers in all aviation markets, pursuing aircraft transactions through placements from its order book as well as identifying opportunities in the sale and leaseback channel.

“With the gradual easing of travel restrictions and accelerating vaccination programs across the Americas, the region’s airlines are increasingly gearing up for a recovery with more versatile fleets that can provide network flexibility, maximize capability while minimizing risk, and improving efficiency and sustainability,” underscored Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Chief Marketing Officer.

“Our team continues to be focused on availing the carriers of the attractive financing conditions and access to the required capacity to meet a resurgence in demand,” emphasized Goodman. “We are ready and able to execute major, complex transactions in support of our customers to address their rapidly evolving requirements and position their networks for efficient recovery,” concluded Goodman.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation’s business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as “may”, “will”, “seek”, “continue”, “aim”, “anticipate”, “target”, “projected”, “expect”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “goal”, “believe”, “achieve” or other terminology or words of similar or analogous meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”) a 36-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

