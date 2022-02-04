Log in
CDB President's Inaugural Visit to Belize

02/04/2022 | 05:58pm EST
February 5, 2022, BRIDGETOWN, Barbados - Strengthening trade, innovative financing, advancing agriculture and building economic and climate resilience will be among the issues on the agenda when Dr Gene Leon, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) leads a high-level mission to Belize commencing February 7, 2022.

During the week-long visit, a series of meetings will be coordinated with a cross sector of interests in private and public spheres. The President will also be participating in the launch of a US$ 1.5 million trade programme funded by CDB and the European Union-financed EPA and CSME Standby Facility.

The team is scheduled to host discussions with the Prime Minister and Cabinet, the Governor of the Belize Central Bank, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre headquartered in Belmopan among others. Visits to ongoing and completed projects in infrastructure, health, climate change, education and trade will also be conducted.

The Bank enjoys a longstanding relationship with the Government and people of Belize. It is anticipated that this mission will build on this solid foundation while identifying new opportunities and partnerships to lend service to Belize and advance the country's development and growth agenda.

Accompanying the President are Vice-President (Operations) Isaac Solomon; Director of Projects, Daniel Best; Senior Advisor, Shelton Nicholls and Andrea Power (Coordinator, Regional Cooperation and Integration.

Disclaimer

Caribbean Development Bank published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 22:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS