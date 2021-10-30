Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CDB to propose vulnerability, resilience framework to address the economic, social, environmental realities of Small Island Developing States

10/30/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) will propose the Recovery Duration Adjuster (RDA), a vulnerability and resilience framework, which better reflects the economic, social, and environmental conditions of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the United Kingdom.

"The Recovery Duration Adjuster integrates the impact of economic, social, and climate-related shocks on growth and welfare in SIDS. It focuses on measuring the internal resilience capacity of SIDS which, because of their peculiar vulnerabilities and state of development, face the reality of much longer recovery time from a shock compared with developed nations," CDB President Dr Gene Leon explained.

The RDA will be presented at the Caribbean Community pavilion on November 4, 2021, during COP26, which is scheduled to run from November 1-12 at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.

The CDB President will participate in several high-level conference events, including the World Leader's Summit on November 1; the Multilateral Development Banks' Panel on Nature on November 2; and the COP26 Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action on November 8, where he will join Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Managing Director of Operations, in a discussion on finance for climate action.

On Monday, November 8, the CDB President will also take part in a roundtable discussion with Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix of the European Investment Bank on how to accelerate adaptation investments in SIDS.

Disclaimer

Caribbean Development Bank published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 13:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aGerman tabloid attacks ECB chief Lagarde as 'Madam Inflation'
RE
09:27aCDB to propose vulnerability, resilience framework to address the economic, social, environmental realities of Small Island Developing States
PU
09:25aHundreds of thousands march against military coup in Khartoum - Reuters witness
RE
09:25aHundreds of thousands march against military coup in khartoum - reuters witness
RE
09:21aJ&J settles most Risperdal lawsuits, with $800 million in expenses
RE
09:10aUK's Johnson says can't rule out trade action in French fishing row
RE
08:45aChina's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines
RE
08:19aIndia proposes new rules to push green energy use in industries
RE
08:02aG20 leaders struggling to toughen climate goals, draft shows
RE
07:17aPM MEETING WITH CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU : 30 October 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3Sylvania Platinum (SLP) : Initiation - Massive free cash flows post-spi..
4Austria's OMV mulls split into energy and chemicals businesses - report
5G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

HOT NEWS