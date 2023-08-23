CDC-AS OF AUG 23, 9 BA.2.86 VARIANT SEQUENCES HAVE BEEN REPORTED GLOBALLY: DENMARK (3); SOUTH AFRICA (2); ISRAEL (1); UNITED STATES (2) AND U.K.(1)
Today at 11:19 am
