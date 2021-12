Dec 27 (Reuters) - CDC:

* CDC UPDATES AND SHORTENS RECOMMENDED ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR GENERAL POPULATION

* CDC - IS SHORTENING THE RECOMMENDED TIME FOR ISOLATION FROM 10 DAYS FOR PEOPLE WITH COVID-19 TO 5 DAYS, IF ASYMPTOMATIC

* CDC - UPDATING THE RECOMMENDED QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR THOSE EXPOSED TO COVID-19

* CDC - PEOPLE WHO HAVE GOT THEIR BOOSTER SHOT DO NOT NEED TO QUARANTINE FOLLOWING EXPOSURE TO COVID-19, BUT SHOULD WEAR A MASK FOR 10 DAYS AFTER EXPOSURE

* CDC - FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE UNVACCINATED/ARE MORE THAN 6 MONTHS OUT FROM SECOND MRNA DOSE, NOT YET BOOSTED, IT RECOMMENDS QUARANTINE FOR 5 DAYS

* CDC - FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE UNVACCINATED/ARE MORE THAN 6 MONTHS OUT FROM SECOND MRNA DOSE, NOT YET BOOSTED, IT RECOMMENDS STRICT MASK USE FOR AN ADDITIONAL 5 DAYS

* CDC- SHORTENING RECOMMENDED TIME FOR ISOLATION FOR PEOPLE WITH COVID-19 TO 5 DAYS, IF ASYMPTOMATIC, FOLLOWED BY 5 DAYS OF WEARING MASK WHEN AROUND OTHERS