Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

02/28/2021 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has played a major role in guiding states on how to allocate scarce doses, though states themselves have the final say in how they allocate shots.

For previous COVID vaccines, the CDC panel discussed clinical considerations for patients including pregnant women and people with severe allergies, who were not studied in clinical trials.

A panel vote is scheduled for after 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), and the CDC's director is expected to approve the recommendations by the panel.

State and local public health authorities will use Food and Drug Administration and CDC guidance as they administer the first roughly 4 million doses that the federal government, through distribution partner McKesson Corp, plans to ship Sunday night or Monday morning.

J&J's shot will be the only one-dose COVID vaccine available in the United States. It is also the easiest to ship and store, as it can be kept in a refrigerator rather than a freezer.

J&J expects to ship more than 20 million doses by March and 100 million by mid-year, enough to vaccinate nearly a third of Americans.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aCDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot
RE
09:36aBitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days
RE
09:15aUK says more than 20 million people have received COVID-19 shot
RE
09:15aCOVID : Uk health minister hancock says more than 20 million people across the uk have now been vaccinated
RE
09:06aFAUCI SAYS OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON COVID-19 VACCINE : 'I would take it'
RE
08:38aBitcoin falls to 20-day low in sunday trade, last at $44,569.87, down about 3.7% from late friday
RE
07:30aSouth African mobile operator MTN eyes $65 million deal for Syrian business
RE
07:08aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND EUROPEAN INTEGRATI : Minister Grlić Radman meets with Turkish counterpart Çavuşoglu
PU
06:31aUK's Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight
RE
05:45aHow Europe Became the World's Biggest Electric-Car Market -- and Why It Might Not Last
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : PORSCHE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUNDRAISING OF ELECTRIC SUPERCAR MAKER RIMAC: Automobilwoche
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J'S COVID-19 VACCINE: How Does the One-Dose Shot Compare With Others? -- Update
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : German states call for unused AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to younger peopl..
5BITCOIN FALLS TO 20-DAY LOW IN SUNDAY TRADE, LAST AT $44,569.87, DOWN ABOUT 3.7% FROM LATE FRIDAY

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ