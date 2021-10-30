CDC clarifies unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated
foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United
States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised
order c https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/pdf/Vax-Order-10-30-21-p.pdflarifying
that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated
against COVID-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon
arrival in the United States. A CDC order issued on Monday had
raised alarm among some foreign travelers that their children
would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.
On Nov. 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary
travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who
within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26
Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland,
China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. It is also imposing
new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be
vaccinated against COVID-19.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)