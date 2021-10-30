Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CDC clarifies unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine

10/30/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order c https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/pdf/Vax-Order-10-30-21-p.pdflarifying that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon arrival in the United States. A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some foreign travelers that their children would need to quarantine for that long after arriving.

On Nov. 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who within the last 14 days have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. It is also imposing new rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17pU.S. Chamber Statement on U.S.-EU Deal on Sec. 232 Tariffs
PU
04:03pCDC clarifies unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine
RE
04:03pUnvaccinated foreign national children traveling to the united states by air do not need to quarantine -- centers for disease control and prevention order
RE
03:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 743,410 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday Versus 741,566 In Previous Report On Oct 29
RE
03:38pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 45,846,153 as of yesterday vs 45,759,230 in previous report on oct 29
RE
03:37pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 743,410 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 741,566 in previous report on oct 29
RE
03:35pU.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum
RE
03:34pU.s. cdc says as of october 30, 17,723,033 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
03:33pU.s. cdc says 192,244,927 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of oct 30 vs 191,997,869 individuals as of oct 29
RE
03:33pDeere, UAW agree on new 6-year contract subject to union vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
2U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
3China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition
4G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
5U.S., EU end Trump-era tariff war over steel and aluminum

HOT NEWS