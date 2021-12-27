CDC cuts quarantine time for COVID-affected Americans to 5 days

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. health authorities on Monday
shortened the recommended time for isolation for asymptomatic
Americans with COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance
of 10 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the
people who test positive after quarantining should follow five
days of wearing a mask when around others.
Omicron accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, the
federal CDC had said last week.
Breakthrough infections are rising among the fully
vaccinated population, including those who have had a third
booster shot. However, Omicron appears to be causing milder
symptoms in those people, some of whom have no symptoms at all.
Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation would
help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with proper
precautions, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci had told
CNN last week.
The CDC on Monday also gave guidance for people who are
unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second
mRNA dose or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson
vaccine and not yet boosted. It recommended quarantine
for them for five days followed by strict mask use for an
additional six days.
Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need
to quarantine following an exposure should wear a mask for 10
days, the CDC said.
