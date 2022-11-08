Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

CDC director Walensky recovers from COVID

11/08/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate holds a hearing on the monkeypox outbreak in Washington

(Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, has recovered from COVID-19 Walensky tweeted on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:00aC$ steadies near key technical level ahead of U.S. mid-terms
RE
09:57aCDC director Walensky recovers from COVID
RE
09:43aDiamondback Energy sees U.S. shale oil gains slowing, costs rising
RE
09:43aFrontline Ukrainian village braces for winter after months of war
RE
09:40aTSX opens higher on boost from utilities, material stocks
RE
09:39aSouth Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
RE
09:36aHosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
RE
09:31aWall St opens higher as voting in midterm election begins
RE
09:30aCop27 - norway pm: we have submitted enhanced climate target…
RE
09:29aCop27 - pakistan prime minister sharif: it is now or never, for…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
2Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
3Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
4Grifols S A : ' Biopharma delivers robust 34% operational growth in Q3,..
5China stocks end lower as domestic COVID cases hit 6-month high

HOT NEWS