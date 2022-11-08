Advanced search
CDC director Walensky recovers from COVID
11/08/2022 | 09:57am EST
(Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, has recovered from COVID-19 Walensky tweeted on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
© Reuters 2022
