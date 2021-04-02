CDC issues next phase of guidance to cruise ship industry

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to
the cruise ship industry, a necessary step before passenger
voyages can resume.
CDC said the next phase of the CDC's conditional sail order
will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port
personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with
volunteers before sailing with passengers. The cruise industry
had pleaded with CDC to issue new guidance, saying in a March 24
statement the "lack of any action by the CDC has effectively
banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world."
