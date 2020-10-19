CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on all U.S. airplanes, trains

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong recommendation" that all passengers and employees on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles should wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The interim guidance also calls for facial coverings by people at all U.S. transportation hubs like airports and train stations.

"Broad and routine utilization of masks on our transportation systems will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel more safely even during this pandemic," the CDC said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)