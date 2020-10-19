CDC issues 'strong recommendation' for mask mandate on all U.S. airplanes, trains

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention on Monday issued a "strong
recommendation" that all passengers and employees on airplanes,
trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-share vehicles should
wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The interim guidance also calls for facial coverings by
people at all U.S. transportation hubs like airports and train
stations.
"Broad and routine utilization of masks on our
transportation systems will protect Americans and provide
confidence that we can once again travel more safely even during
this pandemic," the CDC said.
