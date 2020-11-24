CDC may soon shorten COVID-19 quarantine period

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention may soon shorten the length of self-quarantine period
after potential exposure to the coronavirus, a top official said
on Tuesday.
Health authorities currently recommend a 14-day quarantine
in order to curb transmission of the virus but an official said
Tuesday that there is evidence that the period could be
shortened if patients are tested for the virus during their
quarantine.
"Let me confirm that we are constantly reviewing the
evidence and we are starting to have evidence that a shorter
quarantine complemented by tests might be able to shorten that
quarantine period from 14 days to shorter days," a top U.S.
health official said on a Tuesday press call.
He added that the decision to change the guidance is not
final and experts are still reviewing data to make sure such a
change would not put people at risk.
The U.S. government has been criticized by experts and
public health officials for being slow to ramp up COVID-19
testing.
It has also distributed nearly 40 million out of 150 million
rapid tests it agreed to acquire from Abbott Laboratories
earlier this year, the officials said.
New coronavirus cases in the United States are averaging
nearly 172,000 a day and have exceeded 100,000 since early
November, according to a Reuters tally.
U.S. total deaths due to coronavirus reached nearly 259,000
on Tuesday with over 12.5 million cases.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O'Donnell; Additional
reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)