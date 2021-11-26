Log in
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far

11/26/2021 | 10:18pm EST
Nov 26 (Reuters) - No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be classified as such.

"We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.," CDC said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
