CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far

Nov 26 (Reuters) - No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected
in South Africa have been identified in the United States to
date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
on Friday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529
variant, dubbed Omicron, as being "of concern," the fifth
variant to be classified as such.
"We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges
in the U.S.," CDC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)