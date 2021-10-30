CDC says unvaccinated young foreign travelers do not need to quarantine

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday that unvaccinated
foreign nationals under the age of 18 traveling to the United
States by air do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Saturday signed a revised order clarifying
that foreign national children who have not been vaccinated
against COVID-19 do not need to isolate for seven days upon
arrival in the United States.
A CDC order issued on Monday had raised alarm among some
foreign travelers that their children would need to quarantine
for that long after arriving.
On Nov. 8, the United States is lifting the extraordinary
travel restrictions that have barred most non-U.S. citizens who
within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen
countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China,
India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. It is also imposing new
rules requiring nearly all foreign adult air visitors to be
vaccinated against COVID-19.
Airlines and others had pressed for the changes for foreign
children, saying it would harm international tourism if children
had to self-quarantine upon arrival. The exemption from
self-quarantine also applies to unvaccinated foreign visitors
who are part of clinical trials.
The CDC said earlier this week that non-tourist travelers
from nearly 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of
less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption from the
vaccine requirement but will need to self-quarantine for seven
days upon arrival.
Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be
vaccinated within 60 days after arriving in the United States.
The CDC has said it will accept any vaccine authorized for
use by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization and will
accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines.
On Friday, the Homeland Security Department said travelers
should be prepared for "longer than normal wait times" starting
Nov. 8 when the U.S. allows fully vaccinated tourists to cross
land borders. The United States has barred non-essential
travelers crossing land borders from Mexico and Canada since
March 2020.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)