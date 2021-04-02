CDC updates guidance to cruise ship industry, urges vaccinations

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to
the cruise ship industry, including the need for COVID-19
vaccinations, a necessary step before passenger voyages can
resume.
The new technical instructions, the first update since
October, include increasing from weekly to daily reporting
frequency of COVID-19 cases and illnesses and implementing
routine testing of all crew based on a ship’s COVID-19 status
and establishing a plan and timeline for vaccination of crew and
port personnel.
"COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe
resumption of passenger operations," the CDC said.
CDC said the next phase of the CDC's conditional sail order
will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port
personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with
volunteers before sailing with passengers.
"CDC is committed to working with the cruise industry and
seaport partners to resume cruising when it is safe to do so,
following the phased approach outlined" in October's conditional
sail order," the agency said.
It did not specify a date for the resumption of cruise
operations from U.S. ports despite calls from the industry for
planning for a phased resumption by the beginning of July. The
CDC said it will issue additional guidance before it will allow
cruises to resume.
The Cruise Lines International Association, which represents
Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal
Caribbean Cruises and others had pleaded with CDC to
issue new guidance, saying in a March 24 statement the "lack of
any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the
largest cruise market in the world." It did not immediately
comment on Friday.
The group had said the prior conditional sail order issued
in October was "outdated" and "does not reflect the industry’s
proven advancements and success operating in other parts of the
world, nor the advent of vaccines, and unfairly treats cruises
differently. Cruise lines should be treated the same as other
travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors."
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Marguerita Choy)