Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CDC updates guidance to cruise ship industry, urges vaccinations

04/02/2021 | 06:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, including the need for COVID-19 vaccinations, a necessary step before passenger voyages can resume.

The new technical instructions, the first update since October, include increasing from weekly to daily reporting frequency of COVID-19 cases and illnesses and implementing routine testing of all crew based on a ship’s COVID-19 status and establishing a plan and timeline for vaccination of crew and port personnel.

"COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of passenger operations," the CDC said.

CDC said the next phase of the CDC's conditional sail order will include simulated voyages to will allow crew and port personnel to practice new COVID-19 operational procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.

"CDC is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising when it is safe to do so, following the phased approach outlined" in October's conditional sail order," the agency said.

It did not specify a date for the resumption of cruise operations from U.S. ports despite calls from the industry for planning for a phased resumption by the beginning of July. The CDC said it will issue additional guidance before it will allow cruises to resume.

The Cruise Lines International Association, which represents Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises and others had pleaded with CDC to issue new guidance, saying in a March 24 statement the "lack of any action by the CDC has effectively banned all sailings in the largest cruise market in the world." It did not immediately comment on Friday.

The group had said the prior conditional sail order issued in October was "outdated" and "does not reflect the industry’s proven advancements and success operating in other parts of the world, nor the advent of vaccines, and unfairly treats cruises differently. Cruise lines should be treated the same as other travel, tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors." (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49aTaiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
12:44aIndia's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
RE
12:15aThe Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
DJ
12:14aWORLD BANK GROUP MORNING SEMINAR #98 &LDQUO;EAST ASIA AND PACIFIC ECONOMIC UPDATE, APRIL 2021 : Uneven Recovery”
PU
04/02Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78
RE
04/02WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's junta cracks down on online critics, death toll edges up to 550
RE
04/02CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : FM holds talks with Philippine counterpart
PU
04/02POWER PLAY : India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
RE
04/02Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
04/02Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : POWER PLAY: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
2Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
4Royal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide
5Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ