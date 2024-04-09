CDH INVESTMENTS COMPLETED AN INVESTMENT FOR A MINORITY INTEREST IN VIETNAM'S BACH HOA XANH - STATEMENT
Shanghai copper hits all-time high on demand optimism, supply cut prospect
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 11 PM ET
Japan's Nikkei rises as chip shares gain, softer yen supports sentiment
Australian shares advance as miners shine; US inflation data in focus
Blackstone nears deal to take L'Occitane private, Bloomberg News reports
SC2 Inc. Announces Offer to Purchase Common Shares of Sherritt International Corporation
