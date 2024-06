June 23 (Reuters) - Retail technology and software provider CDK Global has begun working to restore systems used by about 15,000 auto retailers to conduct day-to-day business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The company expected the process to take "several days and not weeks," the report added, citing an automated message sent to customers on Sunday. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)