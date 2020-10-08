Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CDPHP Medicare Plans Rank among the Highest in New York State, Nation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Albany, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has ranked its Medicare PPO plan with 5 out of 5 Stars and Medicare HMO plan with a 4.5 out of 5 Star Rating, among the highest in New York state and the nation.

Medicare Star Ratings provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

“CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans continue to be the top choice of local seniors to enhance their coverage and gain access to extras that will keep them living their healthiest lives,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I am also thrilled that our plans are yet again top-rated in New York state and the nation, proving that CDPHP plans offer members quantity AND quality,” he added.

The overall scores are based on several key categories, including:

  • Staying healthy: screening tests and vaccines
  • Managing chronic (long-term) conditions
  • Member experience with the drug and health plan
  • Member complaints, problems getting services, and improvement in the drug and health plan’s performance
  • Health plan customer service

New for 2021

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

  • $0 PCP office visits and $0 mail-order for hundreds of generic medications.
  • $0 cost-share for telemedicine services through Doctor On Demand.
  • 12 acupuncture visits during a period of 90 days for chronic low back pain, and up to 10 visits for any diagnosis at a 50 percent coinsurance of the Medicare allowed amount.
  • Two hearing aids for a low, fixed copayment each.
  • A digital smoking cessation program at a $0 copayment.
  • 14 meals over seven days (two meals per day) from a CDPHP-approved provider following an inpatient hospital stay at a $0 copayment.

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2020. 

Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
518-542-8524
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:11pThree Part FREE Webinar Series - The Future Of Telehealth
GL
02:11pTURBONOMIC : Earns a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
BU
02:11pExperience Art on the Go at Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark
GL
02:10pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service -sources
RE
02:10pHSBC TRINKAUS & BURKHARDT : specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash compensation payable in return for the transfer of the minority shareholders' shares to be  67.93 per no-par-value bearer share
PU
02:10pBSEE Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Delta
PU
02:10pWorld Bank Group Debars Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited and Techno Brain Global FZ-LLC
PU
02:07pCorrection to Coronavirus Changed Retail Landscape Article on Oct. 6
DJ
02:06pBANK FIRST CORP : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Benefit Plans (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pBantam Receives Premarket Tobacco Product Application Acceptance from FDA
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
5AMS AG : AMS : 3Q Revenue Near Top of Guidance at $564 Million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group