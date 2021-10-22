Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CDPHP Medicare Plans Top Rated in New York State on U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll

10/22/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Albany, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is pleased to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are the highest rated in New York state and among the highest in the country on the 2022 Medicare Advantage honor roll.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans recently received 5 out of 5 Stars for both HMO and PPO products.

“At CDPHP, we continue to innovate in the Medicare Advantage space, offering plans with valuable extras supported by superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Our 5 Star ratings, together with this award, should give Capital Region seniors the peace of mind they need when choosing a Medicare plan this season.” added Bennett.

CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:

  • No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction among New York Region Commercial Health Plans in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study℠
  • No. 1 in the Nation for Federal Employee Health Benefits in the 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment
  • Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021, ranking #1 in the health care industry, and #14 overall in New York state
  • Best Companies to Work for in New York for the thirteenth consecutive year from the New York State Society for Human Resources Management

New for 2022

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

  • Thirty hours of in-home support services providing companionship, transportation, help around the house, and technology assistance via a new collaboration with Papa Health.
  • Increased dental coverage that allows for access to preventive and comprehensive dental benefits both in- and out-of-network
  • A higher allowance for eyeglasses, frames, and lenses on all plans.
  • Lower specialist copays on all $0 premium plans.
  • Up to $50 per quarter to spend on CVS Health brand over-the-counter (OTC) products. The benefit will continue for PPO plans and is new to HMO plans for 2022.

CMS permits plans with the highest quality ratings to enroll members year-round, so Medicare beneficiaries in the CDPHP service area may switch to a 5-Star Medicare Advantage plan throughout 2022, not only during Medicare’s annual election period. This year’s annual election period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2021. 

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

 

###

Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
10:16aQUICKBIT EU : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting in Quickbit eu AB (publ)
AQ
10:16aTOBII : and Pimax Announce New Partnership to Bring Eye Tracking to Consumer Virtual Reality Headsets
AQ
10:16aLOREAL : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10:15aHMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14aSCHIBSTED : increases its ownership share in Tibber
PU
10:14aMEDIA PRIMA BERHAD : Celcom collaborates with lg uplus and media prima to deliver 5g content and services
PU
10:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Are You Today, Really? The Importance of Mental Health
PU
10:14aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021
PU
10:14aAL SAGR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the Start of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda Items of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology (Reminder)
PU
10:14aYANBU CEMENT : announces the annual consolidated financial results for the period ended on 30-09-2021 (Nine months)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
4Game of Tesla
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS