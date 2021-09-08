Log in
CED Announces Fellowship Program for Mid-Career Women Professionals

09/08/2021 | 01:18pm EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) announced its inaugural class participating in the CED Fellowship Program for Mid-Career Women. This innovative corporate mentorship, leadership, and networking initiative will create pathways for mid-career women to attain roles in the C-suite – and thus expand female participation at the highest echelons of corporate leadership.

Over the course of the year-long program, each of the Fellows will share the benefits of CED's programming and networks, meeting regularly with CED Trustees and distinguished public policy leaders, and participating in a Leadership Training seminar series, featuring talks with prominent CED Trustees and leaders across the business and public policy communities.

"Despite the growing body of research showing that greater female representation in corporate leadership enhances company competitiveness and, most importantly, US economic competitiveness overall, women remain vastly outnumbered at the highest ranks of corporate America. Left unaddressed, this stark imbalance may worsen, or at the very least, remain, given that the pandemic is gutting the pipeline of women for upper management positions across all industries," said Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of CED. "The objective of the CED Fellowship Program is to further CED's longstanding priority to advance women in the workforce and help, in this initial way, to counter the devastating impact COVID has had on mid-career women and the C-suite pipeline."

CED is pleased to welcome the following mid-career women professionals as CED Fellows:

  • Jamala Arland, Senior Vice President, Long-Term Care Inforce, Genworth Financial
  • Sheena Banton, Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing, Bounteous
  • Rebekah Biondo, Senior Vice President, Finance Officer, Assurant, Inc.
  • Michelle Brandenburg, Vice President, Senior Investment Advisor, PNC Institutional Asset Management Group
  • Tosha R. Clay, Director of Portfolio and Asset Management, Physicians Realty Trust
  • Heather Davis, Senior Vice President, Accounting, Treasury & Tax, Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Alexia Eder, Director of Creative Marketing, Giant Eagle
  • Andrea Malo, Hospital Care Regional Manager, B. Braun of America, Inc.
  • Heather Martin, Lead Consultant, Transportation Planning, WSP USA
  • Cindy Song, Former Regional VP of Operations, VillageMD
  • Laura Unger, Assistant General Council, WSP USA

Since its founding, CED has promoted policies, produced reports, and established programs to advance women in the workplace. Most recently, CED's Every Other One initiative played an important role in encouraging companies to increase the number of women on corporate boards. Today, CED plans to use this CED Fellowship Program to support mid-level women to enhance their future economic success.

Learn more about the CED Fellowship Program here.

About CED
The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) is the nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy center that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ced-announces-fellowship-program-for-mid-career-women-professionals-301371665.html

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)


© PRNewswire 2021
