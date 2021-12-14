Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CED Issues Statement on CBO Letter about the Deficit Impact of the Build Back Better Act if Programs Do Not Sunset

12/14/2021 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED), released the following statement on the letter released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) about the deficit impact of the Build Back Better Act if the programs do not sunset: 

"CBO has confirmed what CED has said for some time: that temporary provisions of the pending reconciliation bill, clearly intended by advocates to be permanent, would, if extended, add substantially to already unsustainable deficits and debt. The CBO estimate is that the deficit would grow by $3.0 trillion between 2022–2031. As CED has also highlighted over the course of the budget bill debate, of further concern is the fact that cost savings in the reconciliation bill, though clearly inadequate, are already permanent. As such, paying for the temporary spending and tax provisions would require entirely new offsets, not yet identified.

With today's already volatile deficits and debt, we, as a nation, can no longer afford to ignore paying for what we spend in the debates over new spending and tax cuts.

Our elected policymakers must both choose affordable priorities among the many wants in the current bill and build into that bill the savings needed to make our current budget sustainable for the long run. Failing those unavoidable choices, US prosperity will be mortgaged beyond our means, with the most vulnerable Americans to be the first to suffer."

About CED
The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) is the nonprofit, nonpartisan, business-led public policy center that delivers well-researched analysis and reasoned solutions in the nation's interest. CED Trustees are chief executive officers and key executives of leading US companies who bring their unique experience to address today's pressing policy issues. Collectively they represent 30+ industries, over a trillion dollars in revenue, and over 4 million employees. www.ced.org 

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ced-issues-statement-on-cbo-letter-about-the-deficit-impact-of-the-build-back-better-act-if-programs-do-not-sunset-301444548.html

SOURCE Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED)


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:41pFREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:41pAthena Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
01:41pCloudMoyo Selected as Top 100 Company to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine for the Third Consecutive Year
BU
01:39pApple makes masks mandatory at U.S. retail stores as COVID-19 cases rise
RE
01:39pByrdie Announces Winners of First-Annual Byrdie Beauty Awards
PR
01:39pWATERMARK LODGING TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:38pBrazil's Petrobras higher price demands delay refineries sales- sources
RE
01:38pU.S. FDIC chair blocks effort to get public feedback on bank merger rules
RE
01:38pFRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS : Lemnis Gate - Update 1.3 - Out Now!
PU
01:38pNETWORK AS A SERVICE : Is it the new formula network engineers are looking for?
PU
Latest news "Companies"