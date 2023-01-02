CEE ECONOMY-Czech, Polish manufacturing slumps ease, Hungary's PMI jumps

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Manufacturing slumps in Poland and the
Czech Republic eased slightly in December although activity
remained deep in negative territory, with high prices cutting
demand and firms reducing staff in response, surveys showed on
Monday.
S&P Global's Polish Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 45.6 in December from 43.4 in November, staying
well below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.
The headline Czech S&P Global PMI reading edged up to 42.6
in December, from 41.6 in November, with the rate of decline
easing for the first time in 2022.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI, published by the
Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management
(MLBKT), jumped to 63.1 in December from a revised 56.0 in
November, remaining an outlier in the region.
But Hungary, like other economies in central Europe, is
fighting to stay out of recession after it posted its first
quarterly contraction in more than two years in the third
quarter as high inflation takes a toll on the region.
The impact of high inflation - which soared to double-digit
rates last year - was on display in the latest PMI readings,
with Czech and Polish output and orders falling sharply.
In both countries, firms reacted by reducing workforce, the
surveys found.
"Poland's manufacturing sector remained deep inside
contraction territory in December to end the year in recession,"
said Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market
Intelligence.
"However, there were some positive signs... Rates of
contraction have generally eased, and whilst a long way to go
still, the sector is slowly making its way back towards
stability."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague
Editing by Mark Potter)