CEE ECONOMY-Economies roar ahead in Q1, but party could soon be over

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Central Europe's economies
roared ahead in the first quarter due partly to robust domestic
demand, preliminary GDP data showed on Tuesday, but surging
inflation and the impact of the Ukraine war are set to dampen
growth later this year.
While an outright recession at the moment looks unlikely in
the region's economies, rising interest rates will weigh on
credit demand in coming months as central banks fight decades'
high inflation, analysts and central bankers said.
"There are several risks ahead, so how the economy will
perform in the coming quarters is uncertain. We expect a
significant slowdown," brokerage Equilor said.
"The uncertainty in global supply chains, the Russia-Ukraine
war and a resulting potential energy crisis pose a downward risk
to European economies."
Sharp interest rate rises have so far failed to curb price
pressures in Central Europe due to a fast rise in wages and
soaring energy prices. Central banks across the region now face
the challenge of fine-tuning their policy tightening to dampen
inflation without stifling economic growth this year and next.
Nonetheless, Hungary's economy expanded by an
annual 8.2% in the first quarter, above analysts' forecasts for
6.9% growth.. The region's largest economy, Poland,
grew by 8.5% year on year, also exceeding expectations for 7.9%
growth.
Poland's expansion has been supported by spending on
millions of refugees fleeing neighbouring Ukraine, while
consumer spending in Hungary has been boosted by Prime Minister
Viktor Orban's pre-election wage hikes and handouts to families
in the first quarter.
But clouds are gathering on the horizon, and growth in the
region is widely expected to take a hit later this year,
although it could remain above 4% in Poland and Hungary overall,
analysts say.
"The Polish economy will slow down quite visibly in the
second half of the year. However, the fact that we are starting
from such a high level means that the average growth for the
whole year will be above 4%, even if we drop to around 1% at the
end of the year," said Piotr Bielski, a leading economist at
Santander Bank Polska.
Orban on Monday raised the spectre of an "era of recession"
in Europe and said his government would "defend" economic
achievements and regulate prices to curb inflation.
Romania's economy expanded 6.5% on the year in
the first quarter, sharply above market expectations, while
Slovakia's economy grew 3.1% and Bulgaria's by 4.5%.
Ciprian Dascalu, chief economist at BCR Bank in Romania,
said supply chain problems will likely be felt more acutely in
the second quarter.
"We expect inflation to bite in the second half of the year,
but it could be offset by investment with EU funds," he said.
Data from the Czech Republic earlier this month also showed
stronger-than-expected first-quarter growth.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Luiza
Ilie in Bucharest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing
by Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan)