* Headline inflation eases further in Hungary, Romania

* Services price growth still strong across central Europe

* Hungary central bank likely to slow pace of rate cuts

* Romania's central bank seen launching rate easing in May

April 11 (Reuters) - Headline inflation eased further from double digits in Hungary and Romania in March, data showed on Thursday, but services inflation stayed hot, reflecting trends elsewhere in central Europe.

Hungarian headline inflation eased a touch to 3.6% year-on-year last month, in line with analyst forecasts, while price growth in Romania fell to 6.61% from 7.23% in February, below expectations.

While headline inflation has fallen sharply across the region - with Czech price growth sinking to the Czech National Bank's 2% target and Polish price growth at five-year lows - underlying figures show continued risks to price developments.

Data from Hungary and Romania showed services inflation running at around 10%, while Czech services price growth came in at 5.4% last month, each well above headline inflation rates and central bank policy targets.

"We continue to think that the return of inflation within the (Hungarian central bank's) target band is a temporary phenomenon," Erste Bank economist Janos Nagy said, projecting a rebound in annual price growth from May.

"In the near term, the continued practice of backward-looking repricing (especially in services) as well as wage growth and the corresponding growth in consumption are important pro-inflationary factors."

The Czech National Bank has been reluctant to accelerate the pace of rate cuts, particularly given the crown is trading 2.8% weaker than the bank's outlook had assumed. Analysts said the March data would reinforce the bank's gradual approach to policy easing.

Hungary's forint is down nearly 2% versus the euro this year compared with gains of the same magnitude in the Polish zloty, which the Polish central bank has said could curb inflationary pressures.

Hungary's central bank, which has slashed borrowing costs by 975 basis points since last May, warned on Wednesday that the structure of Hungarian inflation had changed, reflected in higher services price increases than previously seen.

The next policy meeting is due on April 23, when the bank has said it would likely slow the pace of rate easing further after lowering its base rate by 75 bps to 8.25% last month, still the EU's highest benchmark ahead of Romania's 7%.

Unlike its peers in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, which have started lowering borrowing costs, the National Bank of Romania has so far held off on rate cuts, with analysts projecting a first cut in May.

"In Romania, inflation fell from 7.2% to 6.6% YoY, slightly below market expectations, which should be enough for the NBR to start cutting rates in May," ING economists said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Jason Hovet and Luiza Ilie Editing by Sharon Singleton and Christina Fincher)