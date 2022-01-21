CEE ECONOMY-Polish wages, output rise faster than expected in Dec

GDANSK/WARSAW Jan 21 (Reuters) - Polish wage growth and
industrial output beat estimates in December, statistics office
data showed on Friday, in a sign of both the resilience of
Polish industry and the inflationary pressures the economy
faces.
The economy has rebounded strongly from the effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic, but a tight labour market and fast-growing
wages have combined with global factors like rising energy costs
and supply chain disruptions to produce the highest inflation in
over two decades.
Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual
11.2% in December to an average of 6,644 zlotys ($1,664) per
month, above analysts' expectations of 9.1%, the data showed. In
monthly terms, wages rose by 10.3%.
"Wage dynamics (this year) may be very high, which is good
for employees and consumption, but it will make the fight
against inflation difficult," said Piotr Bielski, director of
the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polska.
Meanwhile, industrial output rose 16.7% in
December, above analysts' estimates of 13.0%.
Bank Millennium analysts noted that the increase in
production was broad, covering 30 out of 34 industrial sectors.
"Domestic industry is coping better with supply difficulties
than other European countries, due to a relatively lower
dependence on foreign suppliers and a lower share of industries
most affected by this problem," they said in a note.
Poland's producer price index (PPI) stood at
14.2% in December, above the 13.5% seen in a Reuters poll. The
fastest growth was seen in mining as well as electricity and
gas.
($1 = 3.9919 zlotys)
