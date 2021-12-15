Log in
CEFS Press Statement: WTO report on India's measures concerning sugar and sugarcane

12/15/2021 | 07:39am EST
In their report published on 14th December, WTO finds India's sugar subsidies illegal. CEFS calls on the Directorate General for Trade of the European Commission to ensure that no more Indian sugar enters the EU market until the offending measures are removed.

Click here to read our press statement on the WTO report and India's sugar subsidies.

Disclaimer

CEFS - European Association of Sugar Producers published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 12:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
