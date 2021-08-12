Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CENAQ Energy Corp. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

08/12/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Houston, TX, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENAQ Energy Corp. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “CENQU” beginning on August 13, 2021.  Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and three-quarters of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “CENQ” and “CENQW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

Imperial Capital, LLC and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. are acting as book runners for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Imperial Capital, LLC at 10100 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90067, Attn. Prospectus Department.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on August 12, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CENAQ ENERGY CORP.

CENAQ Energy Corp. is a newly organized blank check formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CENAQ has not selected any potential business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any potential business combination target. While the Company reserves the right to pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry, CENAQ intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.  CENAQ is led by energy industry veterans John B. Connally III (Chairman), J. Russell Porter (CEO) and Michael J. Mayell (President and CFO).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

J. Russell Porter
CEO – CENAQ Energy Corp
rporter@cenaqcorp.com
713-820-6300



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pROCKET COMPANIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pCALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS : has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, raising proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million
AQ
05:56pThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Contracting of Investor Awareness Services
GL
05:55pEducational Development Corporation to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
NE
05:54pAirbnb exec says a lot of people haven't left their country in quite a long time, and we think they're going to desire to do so
RE
05:54pAirbnb exec says co very, very bullish about the future for cross-border travel
RE
05:53pBSQUARE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:53pColombia's Grupo Aval Q2 net profit jumps to $434 million
RE
05:52pHOMOLOGY MEDICINES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:51pMERIDIAN ENERGY : Monthly operating report for July 2021 (PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Investors breathe sigh of relief
2Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
3Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS