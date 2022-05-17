Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CEO OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SAYS WE ARE NOT CONSIDERING ANY M&A TRA…

05/17/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CEO OF SPAIN'S CAIXABANK SAYS WE ARE NOT CONSIDERING ANY M&A TRANSACTION AS PART OF STRATEGIC PLAN


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aIn Buffalo, Biden to meet victims' families after white supremacist shooting
RE
05:01aChina Southern says delivery timetable for Boeing 737 MAX jets not confirmed
RE
04:57aJapan to allow limited tour groups from May as step to full re-opening
RE
04:56aEthiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction
RE
04:55aCeo of spain's caixabank says we are not considering any m&a tra…
RE
04:53aTight Labor Market Supports Back-to-Back UK Rate Rises
DJ
04:51aSouth African retailer Pick n Pay reports higher annual earnings
RE
04:51aNYSE-owner ICE sells stake in Euroclear to govt-owned European companies
RE
04:50aClashes rock Tripoli as Bashagha forced from capital
RE
04:50aClashes rock Tripoli as Bashagha forced from capital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Marketmind: Apocalypse now?
3UNICREDIT SPA : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5Musk says Twitter has to show spam accounts less than 5% for deal to mo..

HOT NEWS