CEO's of BIRD, OGGFF, LCID, and ENTEF Accelerating on Trillion Dollar Runway in Electric Vehicles, Plant-Based Foods, E-Sports, and Conscious Gen Z Consumers

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy alternatives sector.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3pHIOkL

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Joey Zwillinger CEO: “Climate Change Consumer Trends Driving Revenue Growth”

“...We have a tremendous runway in the global footwear and apparel industry which is estimated as of 2020 at $366 billion and $1.5 trillion respectively. And we are executing this at top of brand platform built around the most important consumer trend of this generation: climate change…We're driving the top line primarily through three areas: one, our growing store portfolio; two, international expansion; and three, product innovation, which feels new customer growth and increases the lifetime value of existing customers..”

“...Strategic choices have enabled a strong and differentiated foundation. We have served over four million customers since we sold our first shoe in 2016, and we have maintained a Net Promoter Score greater than 80 in each quarter since Q1 2019. In fact, we logged the global cross-channel NPS of 86 in the first half of 2021. And that wonderful customer experience has led to strong repeat engagement with customer cohorts of a year or more coming back for a second purchase at a rate of 43%. This repeat purchase rate is notable for both the consistency of the high repeat rate, and because it comes from the narrow assortment we have had to-date. As we expand our product offering, we're excited by the opportunity to utilize this expanded assortment, coupled with our technology and data advantage to grow repeat purchases. We are also energized by how many people have yet to learn about our brand. Our aided brand awareness is low, just 11% in the U.S. as of Q1 2021, with revenues in the trailing 12 months of $260 million…”

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32U0PEV

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with its latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik, which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. GameAddik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billion dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3y14GLx

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson: “Lucid EV Technology Worlds Apart From Current Market Leaders”

“...Lucid Air was officially announced as Motor Trends 2022, Car of the Year, arguably the most prestigious award in the motor industry, seeking out true innovation, and groundbreaking vehicles. For a new brand and a new Company to win, to my knowledge, that's only been done once before...We believe that our technology is worlds apart from even the current market leaders. For example, no one expected Lucid to achieve even 400 miles of range. And now we have an EPA certification of 520 miles of range for the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. And we've created this technology with an eye towards an ability to manufacture it at scale, which is where true innovation lies…”

“...Our technology powered every car in Formula E, the world's premier electric motorsports series. And indeed, it changed the sport. Our battery packs have enabled Formula E cars to complete full race distances on a single charge. Now, what we learn from every race car, at every race, goes directly into the battery technology, powering Lucid Air. As the media and early customers have learned, our vehicles are truly the fusion of hardware and software, made possible by one of the best teams in the industry. We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. We plan to leverage our team's abilities to continue to improve vehicle function and features, even after customers take delivery via over the air updates…”

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3m5Z2mC

