CEO's of iRhythm, Reliq Health, AdaptHealth and Relay Medical, Driving Revenue Growth with Tech Innovation and M&A

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT), Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) and AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO).



The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion - and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave - and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “2021 is Breakout Year for Our Telehealth Platform - On Path To $100 Million Revenues”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) CEO, Lisa Crossley explained how the company’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform is positioned for explosive revenue growth starting in 2021.

Reliq’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

In her presentation, Lisa outlines RQHTF’s growth strategy, and path to $100 million revenues by 2024 (which could give RQHTF a valuation of $1 billion+ based on current peer group valuations). RQHTF is now at an inflection point - with three significant new contracts announced, just in the past 30 days.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: http://bit.ly/3qYX5ZK





iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) CEO Mike Coyle: ”$1.8 Billion Opportunity and Long Runway for Growth Ahead”

“iRhythm is a leader in bringing to market a differentiated platform for arrhythmia detection and patient management. We have been a pioneer in the category of long-term continuous ECG monitoring and I truly believe that we are just getting started on the journey to change the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and managed…I see the opportunity for significant growth in our core symptomatic arrhythmia detection market, which we estimate to be a $1.8 billion opportunity and less than 20% penetrated. With this much of the market underpenetrated, we believe there is a very long runway for growth ahead…”

“...Starting with market penetration with our ZIO platform, we saw significant adoption in 2020 and a continued appreciation by our customers of the meaningful clinical and economic benefits of long-term ECG monitoring and ZIO's ability to change the standard of care...The events over the past year brought to the forefront, the unique advantages of our platform relative to traditional Holter monitors. This includes being a single use, patient-friendly device, leading to high compliance rates and of increasing importance, the ability to monitor and administer patient care remotely...”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) Earnings Call Highlights: http://bit.ly/2OzTset





Relay Medical (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent: “AI Diagnositics Targeting Billion Dollar Healthcare Opportunities”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream, Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTC: RYMDF) President Clark Kent, discussed the company’s diagnostics and AI HealthTech focus, which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in global healthcare markets. A highlight of the presentation was a video demo of the company’s rapid testing and tracking platform for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The platform has already been successfully deployed in testing and tracking infectious disease outbreaks globally, including ebola and malaria.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn

February 24 - Relay Medical and and Fio Corporation - together Fionet Rapid Response Group announced that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has engaged FRR to deploy the Fionet Platform for on-site COVID-19 rapid testing and real-time reporting at Toronto - Lester B. Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson").

The testing program is set to commence March 1, 2021 in support of multiple research studies supported in part by funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). Under the terms of the engagement, starting March 1, 2021 the Fionet digital workflow, testing, and data infrastructure will be deployed at Toronto Pearson to help manage COVID-19 testing for both passengers and employees.

Watch Relay Medical (OTC: RYMDF) Investors Discovery Day Video: http://bit.ly/3aRwEzn





AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Co-CEO Luke McGee: ”22 Acquisitions in 2020 - Fueling Growth”

“...Our patient’s home health needs have only grown throughout the duration of 2020. And now that AdaptHealth and AeroCare have combined, we have amplified our ability to empower our patients to live their best lives out of the hospital and in their home. To put that in context, on a combined basis, we provided home medical equipment to more than 43,000 patients with a COVID diagnosis…”

“...We continue to grow our business with accretive acquisitions through the year, including the transformation of acquisition of AeroCare that closed on February 1, 2021. In total, we acquired 22 companies in 2020. As we’ve demonstrated over the past several years, our team has the ability to integrate acquisitions into a cohesive and comprehensive platform to deliver health care in the home. The acquisition of AeroCare will only enhance and accelerate our goals here...These acquisitions added exposure in high growth HME markets like the Southeast and Southwest provided additional density and geographies in the Northeast and expanded our product portfolio, particularly in supplies and diabetes. While we have a strong M&A pipeline and we’ll continue to assertively deploy capital via acquisition, we remain focused on growing our business organically…”

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Earnings Highlights: http://bit.ly/3l6MLwz





WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7