CEOs of BLNK, ENTEF, OTLY, and OGGFF Scaling Revenue Growth in: Electric Vehicle Charging, E-Sports, and Plant-Based Food Brands

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) CEO: Michael Farkas: “EV Charging is Exponential Growth Opportunity - and We’re Aggressively Scaling”

“...Location is the key for our chargers as more individual drivers and fleets, transition to greener transportation, and we prepare the charging infrastructure that will be necessary as utilization increases. We continue to make solid progress of securing locations in high density, high volume venues like hotels, multi-family residential, mixed use facilities and healthcare networks….We believe our industry is poised for exponential growth and we are aggressively scaling our business, not just here in the United States, but around the world to ensure that we are in the best position to capitalize on the long-term opportunities associated with the global progression to EVUs. As the world transitions to driving EVUs, Blink can prepare the way by providing our chargers as a key component to what will be a much in-demand infrastructure, the national infrastructure charging stations around the world…”

“... We remain intently focused on our owner operator model. This is an important direction for our business. We enter into long-term exclusive contracts with automatic extensions that employ a revenue sharing model in which we receive payment each time a vehicle is charged at one of our Blink own units. We sell the fuel. With this structure we have the potential to generate a valuable reoccurring revenue stream for many years to come as EV utilization increases. Our property owner partners also benefit from this model because we take care of the installation and maintenance of Blink owned units, which is often in a very attractive option for property management companies, who literally have just so many other responsibilities on their plates...This is a pivotal time to be a leader in the EV charging industry. The shift to EVs is inevitable and Blink is poised for significant growth as we play a key role providing the infrastructure to support this transition….”

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/31ClUml

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

OGGFF is further leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing it’s owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers - OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) CEO Toni Petersson: “Accelerating Conversion to Plant Based Alternatives From $600 Billion Global Dairy Market”

“...Nearly 70% of plant-based milk consumers have joined the category in the last 2 years in our key market. This conversion demonstrates the accelerating trajectory of the category and growth potential...The oat category is rapidly gaining market share and surpassing other crop categories in our key geographies, with Oatly helping to accelerate the overall oat and nondairy category growth for active markets. We believe a majority of the market is wide open for the taking, and at Oatly, we're approaching a major tipping point of conversion to plant-based alternatives, and this creates a significant runway of long-term growth.”

“...Our oat-based products are available across 65,000 retail doors and over 60,000 foodservice locations, including coffee and tea shops. Year-to-date, we've added more than 30,000 total doors across all of our sales channels globally, with additional upside in all of our key markets....As we continue to scale, we have significant opportunity to satisfy unmet demand and leverage our brand success to expand across geographies, sales channels and product categories. June was the highest production month in company's history, and we have started out the third quarter strong in July with a consecutive record-setting production month...this is a trend we expect to continue and gives us confidence in our 2021 outlook for revenue to exceed $690 million, an increase of greater than 64% year-over-year, representing an acceleration in our rate of growth in the second half of 2021 from the first half of 2021.”

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3nu6cB1

