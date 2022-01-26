CEOs of LAZR, OGGFF, ENTEF, and OTLY Leading Megatrends and Accelerating Revenues in Autonomous Driving Technology, Plant-Based Foods, E-Sports, and the Metaverse

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR), Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY).



Emerging megatrends in consumer lifestyles and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: “Intersection of E-Sports and the Metaverse - and Scaling Revenues”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with its latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik, which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 months through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) CEO, Austin Russell: “Targeting $150 Billion Market Opportunity”

“...Volvo’s decision to make Luminar a standard safety feature starting with their next generation electric SUV is a watershed moment for the industry…Volvo built a reputation by being the first to introduce new safety features in vehicles that ultimately set safety standards across the industry and get standardized in a broader capacity, so this is validating on multiple fronts. It also has huge implications across the board for Luminar, specifically in five key ways:

First is scale. Going from a high-end option to a standard feature on vehicles dramatically increases the expected volume and increases visibility as estimating take rates is no longer a factor…Second is safety. While there is a clear use case and strong demand for Highway Autonomy, there simultaneously exists an extremely compelling application of high-performance auto grade LiDAR and software for improving more basic safety capabilities on vehicles. Three is economics, this deal with Volvo significantly strengthens and gives us even greater conviction in our long-term financial outlook, while also enabling us to achieve great economies of scale more quickly and efficiently, the benefits of which percolate to customers far beyond just Volvo.

Four is software. Volvo’s standardization plan involves not just Luminar hardware, but Luminar software as well. And while the LiDAR serves as the foundation, to deliver Proactive Safety, you have to do a lot more than just the LiDAR. You have to understand, interpret and act on that data, and that’s where our software comes into play. Standardization is also expected to generate a huge and ever increasing data and software advantage for Luminar as greater volumes of vehicles collect data on public roads…Lastly is market signaling and vehicle design. Volvo is expected to be heavily promoting its Luminar equipped vehicles to consumers as they become available as a standard feature, generating demand not just from OEMs, but actually from the consumers directly...We expect that our Proactive Safety capabilities will be the biggest near-term driver of realizing $150 billion market opportunity by 2030.”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy alternatives sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) CEO Toni Petersson: “Accelerating Conversion to Plant Based Alternatives From $600 Billion Global Dairy Market”

“...Nearly 70% of plant-based milk consumers have joined the category in the last 2 years in our key market. This conversion demonstrates the accelerating trajectory of the category and growth potential...The oat category is rapidly gaining market share and surpassing other crop categories in our key geographies, with Oatly helping to accelerate the overall oat and nondairy category growth for active markets. We believe a majority of the market is wide open for the taking, and at Oatly, we're approaching a major tipping point of conversion to plant-based alternatives, and this creates a significant runway of long-term growth.”

“...Our oat-based products are available across 65,000 retail doors and over 60,000 foodservice locations, including coffee and tea shops. Year-to-date, we've added more than 30,000 total doors across all of our sales channels globally, with additional upside in all of our key markets....As we continue to scale, we have significant opportunity to satisfy unmet demand and leverage our brand success to expand across geographies, sales channels and product categories. June was the highest production month in company's history, and we have started out the third quarter strong in July with a consecutive record-setting production month...this is a trend we expect to continue and gives us confidence in our 2021 outlook for revenue to exceed $690 million, an increase of greater than 64% year-over-year, representing an acceleration in our rate of growth in the second half of 2021 from the first half of 2021.”

