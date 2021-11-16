CEOs of SPCE, ENTEF, OGGFF, SNDL Driving Innovation and Revenue Growth in Cannabis, E-Sports, Plant-Based Foods, and Space Exploration

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).



Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in today’s hottest growth sectors: space exploration, e-sports, plant-based foods, and cannabis.

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”10X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 10 Months is Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to $25 million+ run rate - which is a ten-fold increase in 10 months. Konrad says this is just the beginning as his goal is building ESE into a billion dollar global e-sports enterprise. Wasiela shared that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, and Kia driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

November 3 - ENTEF’s Digital Motorsports brand will be hosting the first annual Digital Motorsports World Cup on November 28, 2021. Top professional drivers from around the world will participate in this unique esports race using Porsche 911 GT3 cup cars on the iRacing portal, the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation.

October 25 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of Frenzy, a European media and production infrastructure company focused on the video game industry, which creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content.

October 6 - ENTEF wholly owned e-sports team, K1CK Esports, qualifies for the Apex Legends (“ALGS”) Pro League, which has a $5 million prize pool and will be competing against some of best teams in the world. The ALGS Pro League will include the highest level of competition, all fighting for a significant prize pool and chance to be crowned the best esports team in Apex Legends.

September 15 - ENTEF closes the acquisition of e-sports company Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports, an Ireland-based provider of advanced simulation racing (“sim racing”) infrastructure, technology, and support. Sim racing is one of the hottest growth categories in the multi-billion dollar global e-sports market.

Watch ESE (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3u6oZWc

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) CEO Zach George: “Sundial’s Business Transformation Now Yielding Powerful Results”

“...We're pleased to announce Sundial's first ever quarter with positive results for both Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings. These results reflect the initial impact of the business transformation, led by Sundial's team over the last 10 months, as we focused on the continued improvement of our cultivation practices, and the accretive edition of the SpiritLeaf retail network. Despite the sustained challenges facing Canadian industry participants, our financial position has never been stronger...The acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings, which we referred to as SpiritLeaf, has expanded the Company's cannabis operations to include a retail component. The October announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Alcanna is another important step in the development of our integrated business model. We believe that we have hit a point of maximum retrenchment in our cultivation and production activities during the Third Quarter. Our relentless focus on improvement in our cultivation activities, including the refinement of our processes, as well as numerous cost reduction initiatives has resulted in exciting improvements in product quality, potency, cost structure, and gross margin. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen our results and potency yield in terpene improved month after month, hitting all-time best results for cultivation in the Third Quarter….Through our two-pillared strategy, we're looking to build a consistently profitable and scalable business, delivering free cash flow within the 2022 calendar year….”

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3cfNMyP

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and/or franchises.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

OGGFF is further leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing its owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers - OGGFF’s initial run of butters has sold out within 48 hours of launching with selected retailers in Ontario. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Watch Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3Ctu7qs

November 9 - OGGFF engages US-based sales and marketing firm Oxford Hill Partners, founded by former Kraft and Danone Executive Yosi Heber, who recently joined the Company’s Advisory Board, to develop and help execute the Company’s North American growth strategy and product roll-out. Founded in 2006 by Yosi Heber, a former Senior Executive at Kraft, Danone and Barry Diller’s IAC / InterActiveCorp, Oxford Hill Partners has been engaged by over 50 clients around the world, including Fortune 500 conglomerates such as Procter & Gamble, Danone, Nestlé, and Hyundai, to develop and execute strategies ranging from marketing planning and execution, sales strategies, digital and online, e-commerce, branding and positioning and valuation growth.

"The whole dairy industry is really transforming right in front of our eyes. In fact, plant-based foods are quickly becoming one of the hottest growth areas of the entire global food industry. We’re very excited to be working with such a talented team who have developed ‘paradigm changing’ dairy alternative products that are at the cutting edge of the plant-based revolution," stated Yosi Heber, President of Oxford Hill Partners and Advisor to OGGFF’s Future of Cheese brand.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) CEO Michael Colglazier: ”Democratizing Space Travel”

“...With the successful results from the Unity 21 test flight in May and Unity 22 in July, we stepped closer to completing our test flight program and launching commercial passenger service in '22. And as we advance towards that goal, we will immediately open ticket sales to our significant list of early hand raisers, prioritizing our Spacefarer Community who, as promised, will be given first opportunity to reserve their place to space…..We have a purposeful range of product offerings in order to satisfy the different ways people will want to share this experience. For the private astronaut flights, our products will include a single seat; a multi-seat, couples, families and friends package; and a full flight buyout. Prices for this next phase of private astronaut sales will begin at $450,000 per seat. Our micro gravity research and professional astronaut training flights remain priced at $600,000 on a per seat equivalent basis….”



“...As we move ahead, we'll continue to stay focused on 3 key areas: completing our flight test and enhancement programs, expanding our fleet through scaled production facilities and operations and capturing and expanding consumer demand as we build out and deliver an incomparable customer experience. We are opening the door to greater access to space and bringing the awe and wonder of space travel to humanity at large…”

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3mBLjF0

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7