CEPA Welcomes Alberta's Natural Gas Vision and Strategy

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) welcomes the release of the Government of Alberta's Natural Gas Vision and Strategy.

Canada is a global leader in the responsible development and transportation of energy, including natural gas. Natural gas is a foundation fuel for our country, and can help meet the growing demand for energy around the world. Canada's natural gas is safely transported on some of the world's most technologically advanced pipeline infrastructure operated by CEPA members. And as hydrogen becomes more available as a low-emission fuel source, pipelines will be needed for its safe transportation.

As Alberta's economy recovers, CEPA applauds the Government of Alberta for its continued commitment to this critical industry, including new opportunities in petrochemical manufacturing, LNG and hydrogen production, and plastics recycling. Natural gas - and the pipelines that transport it - will play essential roles in a responsible energy future for Canada and the world.

Please attribute this statement to the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) OR Chris Bloomer, President and CEO, Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA).

To view the CEPA 2020 transmission pipeline industry performance report, click here.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Email: media@cepa.com

Tel: 403-400-1222