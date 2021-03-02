Log in
CERAWEEK-ConocoPhillips still working to restore Permian oil output after freeze

03/02/2021 | 04:48pm EST
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips was still working to restore oil production in the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico after a rare freeze about two weeks ago sent output in the basin plunging, the company's chief economist said on Tuesday.

Houston-based ConocoPhillips has restored, all of its Eagle Ford, Texas crude output back online and most of its production in the Bakken shale basin in North Dakota and Montana, chief economist Helen Currie said during CERAWeek by IHS Markit.

Freezing cold temperatures moved in to the U.S. South and Midwest in mid-February, forcing mass oil well-shut ins and refinery shutdowns. In the largest U.S. oilfield, the Permian basin, roughly a million barrels per day was knocked offline and as much as 4 million bpd nationwide was temporarily shut, industry analysts said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -0.63% 52.28 Delayed Quote.31.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.36% 62.46 Delayed Quote.26.44%
WTI -1.28% 59.495 Delayed Quote.29.66%
