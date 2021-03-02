CERAWEEK-ConocoPhillips still working to restore Permian oil output after freeze

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips was
still working to restore oil production in the Permian basin of
Texas and New Mexico after a rare freeze about two weeks ago
sent output in the basin plunging, the company's chief economist
said on Tuesday.
Houston-based ConocoPhillips has restored, all of
its Eagle Ford, Texas crude output back online and most of its
production in the Bakken shale basin in North Dakota and
Montana, chief economist Helen Currie said during CERAWeek by
IHS Markit.
Freezing cold temperatures moved in to the U.S. South and
Midwest in mid-February, forcing mass oil well-shut ins and
refinery shutdowns. In the largest U.S. oilfield, the Permian
basin, roughly a million barrels per day was knocked offline and
as much as 4 million bpd nationwide was temporarily shut,
industry analysts said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney
Editing by Marguerita Choy)