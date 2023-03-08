HOUSTON (Reuters) - There is no need for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil output to make up for Russia's 500,000 barrel per day cut, Angola's secretary of state for oil and gas told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We believe the Russian oil is still there," Angola's Jose Barroso said on the sidelines of an energy conference in Houston. "They find a way, they find new markets... There is a balance in the market."

Russia said it would cut 500,000 bpd of supply from March. The Group of Seven countries, the European Union and Australia implemented the price cap on seaborne cargoes of Russian oil on Dec. 5, setting it at $60 a barrel.

Russian oil has found buyers in countries such as China and India that have not imposed sanctions.

If China is importing more oil from Russia, then perhaps it is importing less from other countries, Barroso said.

"We believe for the time being there is no need for the OPEC member countries to increase their production," he added.

U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said this week during the CERAWeek conference that the price cap - designed to reduce Russian revenues without slowing its exports - was working well, as Russian oil was still finding its way to market.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday that he was not concerned about the rerouting of Russian crude exports to countries such as China and India.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Stephanie Kelly