CERAWEEK-OPEC has no control over events roiling global oil markets -Sec Gen

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - OPEC has no control over the
events that have led to the run up in global oil prices and
there is not enough capacity worldwide to compensate for the
loss of Russian supply, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo
said on Monday.
Benchmark Brent crude prices surged on Monday, touching a
14-year high of over $139 a barrel as the United States and
European allies considered banning Russian oil imports following
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia is one of the world's largest oil exporters, shipping
around 7 million bpd of crude and fuel to global markets.
"There is no capacity in the world that could replace 7
millions barrels per day," Barkindo told reporters at an
industry conference in Houston.
"We have no control over current events, geopolitics, and
this is dictating the pace of the market," he said.
U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade
from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying
further, but that has failed.
Traders have avoided Russian oil to avoid running afoul of
future sanctions or unwittingly violating sanctions already
imposed on Russian banks, companies and individuals.
That disruption would become far worse with an outright ban.
Some analysts posit prices could rocket even higher, with
JPMorgan predicting that Brent could hit $185 by year-end.
"I have heard from several speakers here at CERAweek that
current tightness in the market condition might be creating some
demand destruction," said Barkindo. "Even as that might be the
case, the other side of the equation is probably more critical
at the moment, which is supply is increasingly lagging behind."
OPEC remained committed to market stability, Barkindo said,
and continued to unwind the deep cuts that the group and its
allies, which include Russia and is known as OPEC+, imposed at
the height of the pandemic. Production should be fully restored
from the pandemic cuts in September, he said.
When asked why OPEC+ did not just end all restrictions on
output at its meeting last week, Barkindo told Reuters the
situation in oil markets had developed since the group met on
March 2.
"Let's see what happens at the next meeting," he said.
The situation in the markets was likely to be a game-changer
in the energy transition, Barkindo told reporters.
Access to capital for the oil industry has become more
challenging, he said, but the crisis was showing that the world
could not afford to stop investing in oil and gas.
(Reporting By David Gaffen and Marianna Parraga; Writing by
Simon Webb; Editing by David Gregorio)