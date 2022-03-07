Log in
CERAWEEK-OPEC has no control over events roiling global oil markets -Sec Gen

03/07/2022 | 04:42pm EST
HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - OPEC has no control over the events that have led to the run up in global oil prices and there is not enough capacity worldwide to compensate for the loss of Russian supply, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday.

Benchmark Brent crude prices surged on Monday, touching a 14-year high of over $139 a barrel as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is one of the world's largest oil exporters, shipping around 7 million bpd of crude and fuel to global markets.

"There is no capacity in the world that could replace 7 millions barrels per day," Barkindo told reporters at an industry conference in Houston.

"We have no control over current events, geopolitics, and this is dictating the pace of the market," he said.

U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

Traders have avoided Russian oil to avoid running afoul of future sanctions or unwittingly violating sanctions already imposed on Russian banks, companies and individuals.

That disruption would become far worse with an outright ban. Some analysts posit prices could rocket even higher, with JPMorgan predicting that Brent could hit $185 by year-end.

"I have heard from several speakers here at CERAweek that current tightness in the market condition might be creating some demand destruction," said Barkindo. "Even as that might be the case, the other side of the equation is probably more critical at the moment, which is supply is increasingly lagging behind."

OPEC remained committed to market stability, Barkindo said, and continued to unwind the deep cuts that the group and its allies, which include Russia and is known as OPEC+, imposed at the height of the pandemic. Production should be fully restored from the pandemic cuts in September, he said.

When asked why OPEC+ did not just end all restrictions on output at its meeting last week, Barkindo told Reuters the situation in oil markets had developed since the group met on March 2.

"Let's see what happens at the next meeting," he said.

The situation in the markets was likely to be a game-changer in the energy transition, Barkindo told reporters.

Access to capital for the oil industry has become more challenging, he said, but the crisis was showing that the world could not afford to stop investing in oil and gas. (Reporting By David Gaffen and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Simon Webb; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS