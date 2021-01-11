CES 2021: GHSP Launches New Advancements to Improve Vehicle Safety and Reduce Virus Exposure in Cars and in the Home

The company will debut new upgrades to its multifunction controller for automotives, UV-C technology to reduce harmful pathogens, and OLED-integrated inductive cooktop

GHSP, a global provider of mechanical and electromechanical systems to the world's leading automotive and home appliance brands, today announced a suite of new automotive offerings to redefine vehicle safety. The company is revolutionizing a car’s center console to increase safety and eliminate distractions with the introduction of its dual stack rotary and multifunction controller. These two controllers enable drivers to intuitively reach down and gain control of their car without having to take their eyes off the road. GHSP is also introducing grēnlite™, its line of UV-C treatment products, to personal vehicles. The UV-C system enables users to disinfect their vehicles with UV-C light that kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, including harder-to-kill pathogens such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff) and Human Coronavirus.

“The need to develop our technology to make people’s lives easier and safer, whether they are at home or on the road, has drastically become more important over the past year,” said Marc Smeyers, GHSP's Chief Technology Officer. “We are committed to creating highly advanced, intuitive control systems and multifunction devices that advance the future of automotives and introduce a new level of safety the world has come to expect.”

Already in use in emergency services, mass transit and commercial vehicles, GHSP is now bringing its grēnlite™ technology to personal vehicles to help keep people safe from germs, from the moment they step into their vehicle until they arrive safely at home. GHSP’s grēnlite™ system seeks to provide drivers with greater peace of mind that their car is safe and germ free.

The grēnlite™ technology works by recognizing when a surface or environment has been used, and automatically emits a dose of UV-C light to clear the air or surface of harmful pathogens. Whether it is a first responder who drives to work in the same car they drive their kids to school in, or coworkers who carpool to the office, GHSP’s powerful UV-C technology gives drivers the ability to feel safer in their vehicle. GHSP’s grēnlite™ system is connectable to a unique cloud-based monitoring system that not only provides precision control of each unit, but is also able to gather information that can be used to increase treatment effectiveness.

GHSP is committed to creating innovative vehicle solutions that increase safety for everyone on the road. The GHSP dual stack rotary and multifunction controllers are designed with users - and safety - first in mind. The intuitive system enables drivers to quickly access and control their entire car with one multifunction controller, all without taking their eyes off the road.

Dual stack rotary and multifunction controllers utilize GHSP’s common core shifting technology to seamlessly combine multiple different vehicle functions into one easy-to-use controller. Key features include:

● Configurable software settings that enable drivers to change feel and sensitivity.

● Built-in industry leading cybersecurity across multiple vehicle networks.

● Automatic Position Sensing to support safety applications and additional convenience features.

The electromechanical system behind GHSP’s powerful shifting technology platform is so versatile that the company also uses it as a basis for its smart home offerings, including premium home appliance controls. GHSP is accelerating development on its inductive cooktop surface. The world's most entertaining cooktop incorporates an ultra HD video screen with touch capabilities for a totally immersive cooking experience. GHSP is advancing cooking control to enable guided and closed-loop cooking, that helps even the most novice chef create a gourmet meal.

About GHSP

GHSP is a privately-owned company based in Grand Haven, Mich. that specializes in the design and manufacturing of innovative control systems and technology solutions for the automobile, high-end appliance and technology industries. Founded in 1924, GHSP has locations in North America, Europe and Asia. GHSP is a portfolio company within JSJ Corporation, a growth firm with global manufacturing, distribution and service businesses that focuses on highly technical skills to deliver engineered solutions. Learn more at www.GHSP.com and www.JSJcorp.com.

