CES 2021: Kingston Digital Introduces Workflow Product Series

01/11/2021 | 09:12am EST
  • Transfer Video, Photos and Audio Simultaneously
  • Use the Readers with the Dock or On-The-Go
  • Flexible System to Help Future-Proof Workflow

Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the Workflow Station and accompanying Readers. Aptly named, the dock enhances content creators’ post-production workflow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005202/en/

Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customize a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customize a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers give users the freedom to create and customize a file offload setup that fits their needs allowing them to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once1. Whether on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, with the customizable Workflow Station Dock you can simultaneously connect the USB miniHub, SD or microSD readers that the shoot requires to transfer footage quickly. Workflow Readers can also be used standalone by connecting to a laptop via the included USB-C® cable giving users the flexibility to have their workflow on-the-go. Whether shooting on location or working back at your desk, Kingston Is With You.

“It’s not just the flexibility of the Workflow Station and its Readers that is sure to aid content creators, but also the speed,” said Carissa Blegen, product manager, Kingston. “Workflow Station products support incredible USB 3.2 speeds, which together with Kingston’s high-performance memory cards and USB flash drives get users through the post-production process faster than ever.”

Workflow Station and Readers are backed by a two-year warranty with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com.

If you're virtually attending CES and would like to schedule a meeting with Kingston, members of the media may email pr@kingston.com.

Workflow Station and Readers Features and Specifications:

  • Offload Files Quicker1: Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once.
  • Flexible Workflow System1: Use only the hub and readers that fit your setup.
  • Portable Versatility: Use the card readers on-the-go via their included USB-C.
  • Incredible Performance: Workflow Station products support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to editing quicker.

Workflow Station (Dock and USB miniHub):

Interface:

Dock: USB 3.2 Gen 2

 

USB miniHub: USB 3.2 Gen 1

Connector:

Dock: USB-C

 

USB miniHub: USB-C

Supported USB Inputs:

USB miniHub: USB-A, USB-C 

Package Includes:

[Workflow] Dock, USB miniHub, USB-C to USB-C cable, power

adapter, 4 power adapter country converters, and quick start guide

Dimensions:

Dock: 160.27 x 70.27 x 55.77 mm

 

USB miniHub: 62.87x16.87x50mm

Weight:

Dock: 292g

 

USB miniHub: 30g

Operating temperature:

-0°C~60°C

Storage temperature:

-25°C~85°C

Warranty/support:

2-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with:

Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

[Workflow] SD Reader

Interface:

USB 3.2 Gen 1

Connector:

USB-C

Supported Cards:

Supports UHS-II SD cards. Backwards-compatible with UHS-I SD cards

Package Includes:

Dual slot SD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick start guide

Dimensions:

62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm

Weight:

31g

Operating temperature:

-0°C~60°C

Storage temperature:

-25°C~85°C

Warranty/support:

2-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with:

Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

[Workflow] microSD Reader

Interface:

USB 3.2 Gen 1

Connector:

USB-C

Supported Cards:

Supports UHS-II microSD cards. Backwards-compatible with

UHS-I microSD cards

Package Includes:

Dual slot microSD reader, USB-C to USB-C cable, and quick

start guide

Dimensions:

62.87mm x 16.87mm x 50mm

Weight:

29g

Operating temperature:

-0°C~60°C

Storage temperature:

-25°C~85°C

Warranty/support:

2-year warranty with free technical support

Compatible with:

Windows® 10, 8.1, 8, Mac OS (v.10.10.x +)

Workflow Product Series

Workflow Station

Workflow SD Reader

Workflow microSD Reader

WFS-U

WFS-SD

WFS-SDC

Operating System

USB 2.0

USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2

Windows® 10

Yes

Yes

Windows® 8.1

Yes

Yes

Windows® 8

Yes

Yes

Mac OS (v. 10.10.x +)

Yes

Yes

USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
1 Compatible with Kingston [Workflow] Products only. [Workflow Station] includes Dock and USB miniHub. SD/microSD readers sold separately.

Kingston can be found on:

YouTube

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Kingston Is With You

About Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world’s largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Editor’s Note: For additional information, evaluation units or executive interviews, please contact David Leong, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-1817 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
