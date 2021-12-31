CES to now end sooner than planned as Omicron cases surge

Dec 31 (Reuters) - CES will now end a day earlier than
planned, the organizer of the global technology and gadget show
said, after companies including Amazon.com Inc and General
Motors Co dropped out of attending the Las Vegas event in person
due to Omicron concerns.
"The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the
current health protocols that have been put in place for CES,"
the event organizer Consumer Technology Association (CTA) said
on Friday, announcing the event will now end on Jan. 7.
The spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has
led to a sharp jump in COVID-19 infections across the world,
making many reconsider their travel plans and leading to
thousands of flight cancellations.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has doubled in
eight days to a record high of 329,000 a day on average,
according to a Reuters tally.
As worries over the new variant loom, many companies have
withdrawn from presenting in-person at the event, planned both
virtually and in-person, that begins on Jan.5 with over 2,200
exhibitors.
Over the last few days, a host of firms including Advanced
Micro Devices, Proctor & Gamble, Alphabet Inc's
Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms have
also dropped their in-person plans.
Sony Group's Sony Electronics has said it will have
limited staffing and attendees at the event.
All attendees in Las Vegas will be required to be fully
vaccinated and masked. COVID-19 test kits will also be provided
at the venue, according to CTA's statement.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)